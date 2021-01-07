An historically Black university in North Carolina, Saint Augustine’s University, has launched a graduate program for the first time in its 154-year history, announced the school Wednesday.

The fully online program will offer a Master of Public Administration (MPA) designed to prepare career professionals to serve as public administrators, public managers and policy analysts who are capable of critical decision-making skills.

“Launching the MPA program is a new dimension that we have reached to support the workforce needs of the region,” said Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin, SAU’s Interim President. “Saint Augustine’s educates change makers to build flourishing futures. Transformative leaders in the public and social sectors need education that helps to move organizations beyond the status quo. The academically rigorous program is accessible in price and format to be equitable for students and working professionals from every background.”