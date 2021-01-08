Furloughs To End at University of Arizona After Recent CARES Act Funding - Higher Education

Furloughs To End at University of Arizona After Recent CARES Act Funding

January 8, 2021
by

Furloughs will come to an end at University of Arizona, thanks to recent CARES Act funding, reports News 4 Tucson. Of the $115 million Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey designated to three Arizona universities, $46 million will go to University of Arizona.

In April, the university released a furlough plan, affecting thousands of staff and faculty, due to the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the new “funding allows the university to offset expenses from the past nine months and the new federal COVID relief legislature will cover upcoming expenses related to the pandemic,” said university president Dr. Robert Robbins.

Robbins expressed optimism for the new year.

“We are incredibly appreciative for this money and certainly we believe that investment in our test, trace and treat protocols and all the mitigation efforts we have was well worth the money to allow our students to continue their academic and scholastic careers,” he added.

