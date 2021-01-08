U of Michigan Students Offer Free, Online Tutoring to Struggling K-12 Students :

University of Michigan students have created a free online tutoring service, called MiTutor, as a way to volunteer their time and help struggling K-12 students from low-income families, reports Michigan Live.

“We all know that lower-income families have been hit harder than anyone by the pandemic,” said Alina Bardwell, a UM sophomore who came up with the idea. “Some have lost their jobs, some have been forced to quit in order to help their kids with school, many are essential workers working long hours and cannot be home to help their kids with school. We want to give back in the best, safest way we can: by helping their kids perform better in school for free.”

The online tutoring service currently has about 15-20 tutors, with experience in all subjects, for the upcoming semester. Bardwell said tutors are matched with families based on their experience in the area that a student needs help with, as well as the compatibility and availability of the family and tutor.

“Above all, we are focusing on building strong relationships with our students and helping them enjoy learning,” Bardwell said. “Our matching program is designed to foster these relationships so that students feel comfortable with one tutor helping them with their schoolwork.”