Morgan State University Alumna Yogananda D. Pittman Appointed Acting Chief of U.S. Capitol Police - Higher Education

January 11, 2021
Morgan State University alumna Yogananda D. Pittman has been appointed acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), making her the first woman and first African American in the role, according to an announcement from Morgan President Dr. David K. Wilson.

Yogananda D. Pittman

Pittman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, has served as assistant chief of police for Protective and Intelligence Operations and will continue with these duties, said  Wilson.

She is replacing 10th USCP Chief Steven A. Sund, who resigned after the destructive January 6 march on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.


                  
      
