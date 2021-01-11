Morgan State University Alumna Yogananda D. Pittman Appointed Acting Chief of U.S. Capitol Police :

Morgan State University alumna Yogananda D. Pittman has been appointed acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP), making her the first woman and first African American in the role, according to an announcement from Morgan President Dr. David K. Wilson.

Pittman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, has served as assistant chief of police for Protective and Intelligence Operations and will continue with these duties, said Wilson.

She is replacing 10th USCP Chief Steven A. Sund, who resigned after the destructive January 6 march on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.