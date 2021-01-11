Dr. Tracy H. Dunn Appointed First Woman to Lead Benedict College School of Business and Entrepreneurship :

Dr. Tracy H. Dunn has been appointed dean of the Benedict College Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship, the first woman in the role, according to officials at the historically Black college in South Carolina.

She has spent eighteen years as a faculty member at Benedict.

“Over the past three years, Dr. Dunn has been an exceptional interim dean of the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship. Through her leadership, the undergraduate curriculum was updated, the first graduate program was launched, and the School’s accounting and business administration programs secured national accreditation,” said Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

Dunn holds a PhD and MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, a bachelor’s degree in German from Wofford College and a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Boston University.