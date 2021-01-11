Dr. Tracy H. Dunn Appointed First Woman to Lead Benedict College School of Business and Entrepreneurship - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Dr. Tracy H. Dunn Appointed First Woman to Lead Benedict College School of Business and Entrepreneurship

January 11, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Tracy H. Dunn has been appointed dean of the Benedict College Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship, the first woman in the role, according to officials at the historically Black college in South Carolina.

Dr. Tracy H. Dunn

She has spent eighteen years as a faculty member at Benedict.

“Over the past three years, Dr. Dunn has been an exceptional interim dean of the Tyrone Adam Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship. Through her leadership, the undergraduate curriculum was updated, the first graduate program was launched, and the School’s accounting and business administration programs secured national accreditation,” said Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis.

Dunn holds a PhD and MBA from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, a bachelor’s degree in German from Wofford College and a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Boston University.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net