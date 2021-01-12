La Salle University President Leaves to Lead Xavier University - Higher Education

La Salle University President Leaves to Lead Xavier University

January 12, 2021 | :
by

La Salle University President Dr. Colleen M. Hanycz will be stepping down from her role in June to be president at another Catholic school, Xavier University, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Dr. Colleen M. Hanycz

Hanycz has served as La Salle’s president since 2015. Her current contract at La Salle expires in 2024.

She was the first lay female leader at La Salle. And she would be the same at Xavier.

Arriving amid a financial crunch in 2015 – during layoffs and declining enrollment – Hanycz led a restructuring.

Last year, Georgetown University’s Center for Education and the Workforce ranked the school in the top 4% nationally in 10-year earnings, top 7% nationally in 20-year earnings, and top 6% nationally in the 30 and 40 years after graduation, The Inquirer reported.

