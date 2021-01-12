Clark State Community College Officially Renames to Clark State College - Higher Education

Clark State Community College Officially Renames to Clark State College

January 12, 2021
Clark State Community College has officially become Clark State College, Springfield News-Sun reported.

Given that the school added two bachelor’s degrees to its offerings – Manufacturing Technology Management and Web Development and Design – talk of changing the school’s name was in the works.

“The name ‘Clark State College’ does not exclude any part of the community, but it embodies the many diverse options available to students from certificates to transfer degrees and now also baccalaureate programs,” Brad Phillips, chairman of the Clark State College Board of Trustees, said in October. “We are excited to see the college progress with the changing needs of our communities.”

Clark State’s Board of Trustees approved the change in October.

Clark State College President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin said the name change means more offerings at its many campuses across Ohio.

