University System of Georgia Chancellor Dr. Steve Wrigley to Retire :

University System of Georgia Chancellor Dr. Steve Wrigley will be retiring on July 1, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Wrigley’s departure comes as the system of 26 colleges and universities works on recent initiatives to increase graduation rates, to offer degrees in subjects to help workers seeking jobs or promotions in high-demand careers and to provide additional mental health services to students, The AJC reported.

Wrigley has been in public service for 36 years, having served as chief of staff to former Gov. Zell Miller.

University of North Georgia professor Dr. Matt Boedy, conference president of the Georgia chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said Wrigley supported students and faculty.

But he criticized Wrigley’s management of the pandemic, claiming that the chancellor had not adequately listened to faculty suggestions to limit COVID-19 spread on campuses.