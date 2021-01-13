University System of Georgia Chancellor Dr. Steve Wrigley to Retire - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

University System of Georgia Chancellor Dr. Steve Wrigley to Retire

January 13, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

University System of Georgia Chancellor Dr. Steve Wrigley will be retiring on July 1, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Dr. Steve Wrigley

Wrigley’s departure comes as the system of 26 colleges and universities works on recent initiatives to increase graduation rates, to offer degrees in subjects to help workers seeking jobs or promotions in high-demand careers and to provide additional mental health services to students, The AJC reported.

Wrigley has been in public service for 36 years, having served as chief of staff to former Gov. Zell Miller.

University of North Georgia professor Dr. Matt Boedy, conference president of the Georgia chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said Wrigley supported students and faculty.

But he criticized Wrigley’s management of the pandemic, claiming that the chancellor had not adequately listened to faculty suggestions to limit COVID-19 spread on campuses.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Savannah State Announces Layoff of 26 Faculty Members due to Declining Enrollment
Alumni, Several Lawmakers Decry Proposed Georgia HBCU Bill
Gordon State’s New President Reflects on First 100 Days
Diversity Champ Nooks Tapped to Lead Georgia School
GMU’s Cabrera Sole Finalist for Georgia Tech Presidency

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net