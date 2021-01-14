University of Minnesota Initiative Seeks to Face School’s Fraught History with Tribal Nations - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

University of Minnesota Initiative Seeks to Face School’s Fraught History with Tribal Nations

January 14, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

A new University of Minnesota initiative seeks to reckon with the school’s tumultuous history with tribal nations and teach people about racial justice, Star Tribune reported.

The Minnesota Transform initiative will work with Black, Indigenous and immigrant people to present stories, “revitalize” Indigenous languages and report – together with the tribes – on the school’s relationship with Native Americans.

The initiative – funded over three years with a $5 million Andrew W. Mellon Foundation grant – was sparked by the 2020 social justice protests, according to UM leaders.

One example of UM’s wrongdoings with tribes is the medical experimentation it did on people of the Red Lake Reservation during the Cold War, said Tadd Johnson, the university’s senior director of tribal nations relations.

“All these negative things happened to the tribes, many of which accrued to the benefit of the university,” said Johnson. He added that UM was built on Dakota land ceded in the treaties of 1837 and 1851.

The initiative – through exhibits – will also inform people about the protests following the killing of George Floyd and will work with UM faculty to create better class environments for underrepresented students.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Upset at Their Behavior During Protests, Clark University Cuts Ties With Police
New Hollins Leader Champions Women and Diversity
University of Minnesota Settles Harassment Claims for $300K
You Know Cesar Chavez—How About Larry Itliong?
U of Minnesota Closed Partially on Thursday, the Day of George Floyd’s Memorial Service

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net