NBCUniversal News Group Launches Journalism Program, NBCU Academy :

NBCUniversal News Group has launched a journalism training and development program for college students.

“NBCU Academy” – a $6.5 million initiative with scholarships worth $3.5 million – involves 17 partner schools, such as historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions and schools with significant numbers of people of color.

The partners include Borough of Manhattan Community College, El Camino College, University of North Texas, University of Texas at El Paso, Clark Atlanta University, Morgan State University, Hampton University and Xavier University of Louisiana.

“Creating an inclusive culture for journalism that represents the communities we serve is at the very core of what we do,” said NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde. “Through NBCU Academy, we have the opportunity to widen our extraordinary legacy by building on-ramps for a talented generation of journalists and storytellers who—for so long—may have been overlooked.”