New California Bill Would Allow Transgender and Nonbinary College Students to Use Preferred Names on Diplomas - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

New California Bill Would Allow Transgender and Nonbinary College Students to Use Preferred Names on Diplomas

January 15, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

California Assemblyman David Chiu

Under the newly introduced AB 245 bill, led by California Assemblyman David Chiu, nonbinary and transgender public college students would be allowed to put their preferred names on diplomas instead of their birth names, according to SFGATE.

This is an extension of Chiu’s previous bill, AB 711, which mandated K-12 school districts  update former students’ names and gender markers on their diplomas and transcripts. AB 711 was signed into a law in 2019.

The current bill has received support from Equality California, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) advocacy organization.

“Making sure college records reflect a student’s name is a no-brainer,” Chiu said. “Transgender and nonbinary students face many challenges, and this simple policy will ensure they have one less barrier to overcome.”

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Columbia Unveils LGBTQ Faculty Diversity Initiative, First Among Peer Institutions
After Supreme Court’s LGBTQ Ruling, Hope for Two Former U of Minnesota Duluth Coaches
Marching for Science? Bring a Mirror
N.C. College System’s Federal Funds in Crosshairs of LGBT Law
Brooks Gives Unique Perspective on Two Worlds at Cal State Fullerton

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net