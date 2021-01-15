Mount Holyoke College Receives $10M Donation to Support Scholarships - Higher Education

Mount Holyoke College Receives $10M Donation to Support Scholarships

Mount Holyoke College recently received a $10 million donation to support scholarships and other financial aid opportunities for students, according to MassLive.

The donation, made by alumna Liz Cochary Gross and her husband, Philip Gross, was given as part of the college’s “Meet the Moment Scholarship Challenge.”

In response to their contribution, the largest in the school’s history for financial aid uses, Mount Holyoke received a $1 million gift from alumna Nancy Nordhoff.

The school aims to raise at least $20 million in new donations over the next 18 months. Currently, Mount Holyoke has acquired over $5 million gifts outside of the $11 million in funds raised from their campaign, MassLive reported.

“(The Challenge) is an investment in the future — the future of Mount Holyoke College and the futures of the talented students who will benefit from the education and the financial support that these endowed scholarships make possible,” said Dr. Sonya Stephens, president of Mount Holyoke. “I am deeply grateful to Liz and Phill Gross for their generosity, and for inspiring others to join them in their commitment to the college, its students and the affordability of an outstanding liberal arts education.”

