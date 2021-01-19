University of Delaware Marching Band to Escort Biden and Harris to White House Following Inauguration - Higher Education



January 19, 2021 | :
by

The University of Delaware’s marching band has received the honor of escorting President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the White House after they are sworn into office on inauguration day tomorrow, reports 3 CBS Philly.

“I didn’t realize that I would end up marching in a presidential inauguration, a historical one for that,” said the marching band’s drum major Eric Abner to CBS Philly. “It’s an honor.”

Due to COVID-19 and security concerns, the inauguration’s live audience will be limited to members of the 117th United States Congress who are each allowed one addition guest, while the rest of the nation will watch virtually and on live television.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people cheering for us at home,” said Abner, who is one of four drum majors performing on Wednesday. According to CBS Philly, about 45 members of the University of Delaware’s marching band will march alongside Howard University’s drum line — Biden and Harris’ alma maters, respectively.

 

 

