College Board Discontinues Optional Essay and Subject Tests :

College Board, the company responsible for the commonplace SAT exams students take before college, has eliminated the test’s optional essay as well as its subject tests, CNN reported.

This comes as yet another development away from standardized testing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to complicate all spheres of life.

In the past few months, several schools, including Harvard, University of Pennsylvania and the University of California system have dropped their SAT and ACT requirements for the year.

“As students and colleges adapt to new realities and changes to the college admissions process, College Board is making sure our programs adapt with them. We’re making some changes to reduce demands on students,” College Board said in a statement.

Subject tests will still be available to international students for two sessions – May and June 2021. And students registered for the SAT essay can take the test through June 2021.

Those registered for subject tests will be refunded.

“This change simply streamlines the process for students who have other, more relevant opportunities to show they can write an essay as part of the work they’re already doing on their path to college,” College Board said in a statement.