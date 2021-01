Trump Pardons Father Accused of Fraud and Bribery in USC Admissions Scandal :

Former President Donald J. Trump pardoned a Miami developer accused of fraud and bribery for his daughter’s admission into University of Southern California, Los Angeles Times reported.

Dragon Global CEO Robert Zangrillo received a “full pardon,” making him the only defendant in the college admissions scandal to receive one.

Federal prosecutors alleged Robert’s daughter Amber Zangrillo was admitted to USC as a gifted rower – a falsehood – due to a deal involving Newport Beach consultant Rick Singer and USC athletics administrator Donna Heinel.

Zangrillo had pleaded not guilty and a trial had been set for September.