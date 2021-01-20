Starbucks Creates Community Resilience Fund :

Starbucks has created the Starbucks Community Resilience Fund to invest $100 million by 2025 in projects for racial equity and environmental resilience, PhillyVoice reported.

Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay area, Seattle and Washington, D.C. were the 12 regions chosen for the initiative.

The coffee titan will partner with neighborhood leaders and community development financial institutions to fund projects, PhillyVoice reported. There will be some access to mentorship and technical help, such as loan repayment flexibility.