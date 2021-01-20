Diverse: Issues In Higher Education highlights 25 outstanding women during Women’s History Month. :

FAIRFAX, Va. — In honor of Women’s History Month, Diverse will publish its annual special report recognizing women’s contributions to higher education.

The March 4, 2021 edition represents our 10th anniversary of highlighting women who have made a difference in the academy by tackling some of higher education’s toughest challenges, exhibiting extraordinary leadership skills and making a positive difference in their respective communities.

The 2021 class of leading women in higher education are (in alphabetical order):

Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, president, University of Louisville Dr. Venessa A. Brown, associate chancellor and chief diversity officer, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Dr. Karen Carey, chancellor, University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) Laurie A Carter, president, Shippensburg University Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, associate provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, Northwestern University Dr. Karlyn Crowley, provost, Ohio Wesleyan University Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, professor of education emeritus and founding president of the Learning Policy Institute, Stanford University Dr. Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president, Brandeis University Dr. Angélica Garcia, president, Berkeley City College Dr. Ayanna Howard, dean of college of engineering, Ohio State University Parneshia Jones, director, Northwestern University Press Caroline Laguerre-Brown, vice provost for diversity, equity and community engagement, George Washington University Dr. Cynthia Lindquist, president, Cankdeska Cikana Community College Dr. Felicia McGinty, executive vice chancellor of administration and planning, Rutgers University Tracey L. Meares, Walton Hale Hamilton professor of law and founding director of the Justice Collaboratory, Yale Law School Dr. Traci L. Morris, director of the American Indian Policy (AIPI) Institute, Arizona State University Dr. Erica Muhl, president, Berklee College of Music Dr. Maureen Murphy, president, College of Southern Maryland Madeline Pumariega, president, Miami Dade College Desiree Reed-Francois, athletic director, University of Nevada, Las Vegas Dr. Jeanne Craig Sinkford, dean emerita, College of Dentistry, Howard University Raquel Tamez, CEO, Society of Hispanic Engineers Nancy Jean Tubbs, director, LGBT Resource Center, University of California, Riverside Tara VanDerveer, head women’s basketball coach, Stanford University Dr. Geraldine Young, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Frontier Nursing University

