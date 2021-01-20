Diverse: Issues In Higher Education highlights 25 outstanding women during Women’s History Month. - Higher Education

Diverse: Issues In Higher Education highlights 25 outstanding women during Women’s History Month.

January 20, 2021


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FAIRFAX, Va. — In honor of Women’s History Month, Diverse will publish its annual special report recognizing women’s contributions to higher education.

The March 4, 2021 edition represents our 10th anniversary of highlighting women who have made a difference in the academy by tackling some of higher education’s toughest challenges, exhibiting extraordinary leadership skills and making a positive difference in their respective communities.

The 2021 class of leading women in higher education are (in alphabetical order):

  1. Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, president, University of Louisville
  2. Dr. Venessa A. Brown, associate chancellor and chief diversity officer, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
  3. Dr. Karen Carey, chancellor, University of Alaska Southeast (UAS)
  4. Laurie A Carter, president, Shippensburg University
  5. Dr. Robin R. Means Coleman, associate provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, Northwestern University
  6. Dr. Karlyn Crowley, provost, Ohio Wesleyan University
  7. Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, professor of education emeritus and founding president of the Learning Policy Institute, Stanford University
  8. Dr. Carol Fierke, provost and executive vice president, Brandeis University
  9. Dr. Angélica Garcia, president, Berkeley City College
  10. Dr. Ayanna Howard, dean of college of engineering, Ohio State University
  11. Parneshia Jones, director, Northwestern University Press
  12. Caroline Laguerre-Brown, vice provost for diversity, equity and community engagement, George Washington University
  13. Dr. Cynthia Lindquist, president, Cankdeska Cikana Community College
  14. Dr. Felicia McGinty, executive vice chancellor of administration and planning, Rutgers University
  15. Tracey L. Meares, Walton Hale Hamilton professor of law and founding director of the Justice Collaboratory, Yale Law School
  16. Dr. Traci L. Morris, director of the American Indian Policy (AIPI) Institute, Arizona State University
  17. Dr. Erica Muhl, president, Berklee College of Music
  18. Dr. Maureen Murphy, president, College of Southern Maryland
  19. Madeline Pumariega, president, Miami Dade College
  20. Desiree Reed-Francois, athletic director, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
  21. Dr. Jeanne Craig Sinkford, dean emerita, College of Dentistry, Howard University
  22. Raquel Tamez, CEO, Society of Hispanic Engineers
  23. Nancy Jean Tubbs, director, LGBT Resource Center, University of California, Riverside
  24. Tara VanDerveer, head women’s basketball coach, Stanford University
  25. Dr. Geraldine Young, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Frontier Nursing University

 

