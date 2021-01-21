What You Can Do to Recruit and Retain Diverse Faculty and Staff During COVID-19 :





Recruiting and retaining a diverse faculty and staff is an ongoing challenge that’s definitely been made even more difficult by the pandemic. With uncertainty still looming in the future, how can you ensure that your time, resources, and efforts are not wasted when conducting your recruitment processes?

This webinar replay offers COVID-19-specific guidelines and strategies that are geared directly to ensuring continued improvement on diversity recruitment efforts for faculty and staff. Learn how to maintain your retention strategies that support not only your diverse faculty and staff but also support the mission and values of your institution.



PANELISTS:

Mr. Andy Brantley, President and CEO, College and University Professional Association for Human Resources

Dr. Menah Pratt-Clarke, Vice President of Strategic Affairs, Virginia Tech

Dr. Zulema Valdez, Associate Vice Provost for the Faculty, University of California, Merced

KEY POINTS / MAIN TAKEAWAYS:

Keeping senior leadership involved

Use of new technologies for recruitment

Impact on HR from COVID-19

Being ADA and the Rehabilitation Act Compliant

Maintaining existing cultural diversity efforts



QUOTABLES:



“The thing that I found after many years in higher education is that we are part of an incredible community that does want to connect and share.”



“It’s so critically important for us to also focus on the heroic work of our frontline staff, many of whom have been required to come to campus and are often the overlooked part of our population. So as we’re talking about retention, we’re also talking about building community. And that heroic work happening right now should be front and center for all of us as part of our call to action.”



PRODUCTS / RESOURCES MENTIONED:



How Universities Can Recruit and Retain Diverse Faculty During the Pandemic – Read the article here: https://diverseeducation.com/article/174671

