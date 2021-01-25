Dr. Tammi Jackson Appointed VP at Meredith College - Higher Education

Dr. Tammi Jackson Appointed VP at Meredith College

January 25, 2021
by

Dr. Tammi Jackson has been appointed Meredith College’s vice president for business and finance.

Tammi Jackson

She has had an extensive career in higher ed finance, with a track record of successful negotiations, financial plans and leadership, according to officials at Meredith. 

Jackson has in the past served as deputy general counsel for fiscal and risk management and compliance for the National Bar Association and as vice president for finance and administration for Dominican University, Goucher College and Mills College.

“I wanted to be a part of an institution that was educating women for a global world; that supported intellectual freedom and academic excellence and that values integrity,” Jackson said.

Jackson holds a B.A. in business administration from the University of Connecticut, an MBA from Sacred Heart University, a J.D. from the University of Maryland, and a Doctor of Education with a concentration in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

