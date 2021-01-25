Dr. Loren J. Blanchard Named President of UHD - Higher Education

Dr. Loren J. Blanchard Named President of UHD

January 25, 2021
by

Dr. Loren J. Blanchard will be the seventh president of The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD).

Dr. Loren Blanchard

Blanchard is currently executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at California State University (CSU). He also held leadership roles at Xavier University, the LSU Health Sciences Center – New Orleans and the University of Louisiana System.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University, a master’s degree in education from McNeese State University, and a Ph.D. in education psychology from the University of Georgia.

