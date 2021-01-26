Clemson University Received $71 Million in Research Grants in 2020 - Higher Education

Clemson University Received $71 Million in Research Grants in 2020

January 26, 2021 | :
by

Clemson University received $71 million total in research grants in the second half of 2020, marking an 18% increase from the previous year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenville News reported.

Many of the grants pertain to engineering, manufacturing and technology. One is for $18 million to help create an autonomous electric vehicle for the U.S. military, while another is for improving national cybersecurity.

Talented people, cutting edge research and top-notch facilities have brought Clemson success, said Dr. Anand Gramopadhye, dean of the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences at Clemson.

