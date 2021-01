Arizona State University Names Film School After Film Legend Sidney Poitier :

Arizona State University has named its film school after screen legend Sidney Poitier.

Poitier, 93, was the first Black winner of a lead acting Oscar – in 1964 – for his role in “Lilies of the Field.”

ASU President Dr. Michael M. Crow says the school was named The Sidney Poitier New American Film School because of the filmmaker’s creativity, drive and the way he advanced his life.