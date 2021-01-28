Columbia University Students Withhold Tuition Payments, Demand Cost Reduction - Higher Education

Columbia University Students Withhold Tuition Payments, Demand Cost Reduction

January 28, 2021
by

More than 1,000 Columbia University students are not yet paying this semester’s tuition, demanding that the school reduce its cost amid financial difficulties and remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC News reported.

The tuition strike began last Friday as semester payments were due.

Those striking – undergraduate and graduate students – are calling for at least a 10% tuition decrease and to increase financial aid. Other demands include asking Columbia to end its gentrification of West Harlem and defund university police.

Columbia reported more than $300 million in gains during the pandemic, and undergraduate tuition alone is $58,920 for an academic year, more when counting additional expenses such as room and board.

