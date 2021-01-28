Columbia University Students Withhold Tuition Payments, Demand Cost Reduction :

More than 1,000 Columbia University students are not yet paying this semester’s tuition, demanding that the school reduce its cost amid financial difficulties and remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC News reported.

The tuition strike began last Friday as semester payments were due.

Those striking – undergraduate and graduate students – are calling for at least a 10% tuition decrease and to increase financial aid. Other demands include asking Columbia to end its gentrification of West Harlem and defund university police.

Columbia reported more than $300 million in gains during the pandemic, and undergraduate tuition alone is $58,920 for an academic year, more when counting additional expenses such as room and board.