Three Big Diversity-Related Questions :

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically and perhaps even permanently changed the way higher education delivers instruction. This change will heavily impact faculty, students, staff, and administrators. In this webcast replay, join CoopLew and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education for a national conversation about three big diversity-related questions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tune in as these higher education experts provide the answers to questions that impact issues such as access, accessibility, and possibilities for the future. Find out what equity issues they foresee in online education, suggestions they have for pedagogical techniques, and their advice for first-generation students who are coping with the transition.

PANELISTS:

Dr. Ken D. Coopwood, Co-Founder, CoopLew

Ms. Kelly Hermann, Vice President of Accessibility, Equity and Inclusion, University of Phoenix

Dr. Amber Smith, Vice President for Inclusion and Equity, University of Indianapolis

KEY POINTS / MAIN TAKEAWAYS:

The gains and losses from the rush to go online

How to make up for the voids of online education

Anxiety about online performance and instruction

Technology as a scapegoat for declines in student performances

Moving the needle toward online access for all: reality or delusion?

QUOTABLES:

“Online education can be done very well. There are examples where it has been done very well. But this is not a reflection of that. This is a reflection of a response to an emergency crisis to ensure that our students were able to maintain their educational experience.”

“We have to be mindful of what equity really looks like. It’s not that it’s always convenient, or that it is even all the time necessarily the most profitable, but I genuinely believe when you invest in integrity, you will get a return on your investment.”

PRODUCTS / RESOURCES MENTIONED:

Diverse and CoopLew Partnership to Spark Wave of Diversity Initiatives, Research, and Literature – Read the article here: https://diverseeducation.com/article/159299

