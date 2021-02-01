Dr. Susan Wente Appointed First Woman President of Wake Forest University - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Dr. Susan Wente Appointed First Woman President of Wake Forest University

February 1, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Susan R. Wente, Vanderbilt provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, will be Wake Forest University’s next president.

Dr. Susan R. Wente

Joining Vanderbilt in 2002 as chair of Cell and Developmental Biology, Wente spent 19 years at Vanderbilt, becoming the first woman to serve as the school’s provost and the first woman to lead it. She served as interim chancellor from August 15, 2019, through June 30, 2020.

She will also be the first woman to serve as Wake Forest’s president.

Wente led Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 response and Return to Campus plan. She also led the implementation of the school’s academic strategic plan and launched Vanderbilt’s Office for Inclusive Excellence and the Russell G. Hamilton scholarships for graduate education.

Wente holds a bachelor of science in biochemistry from the University of Iowa and a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of California, Berkeley. She was also a post-doctoral fellow at The Rockefeller University.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Vanderbilt Pays $1.2M to Remove ‘Confederate’ from Dorm Name
Wake Forest University Naming Dorm for Poet Maya Angelou
The Minority Coach Roundup Week 5
Black Faculty Expected to Entertain When Presenting
Wake Forest Opens Dorm Honoring Poet Maya Angelou

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net