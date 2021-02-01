North Carolina A&T State University Holds Virtual Tribute Program to Honor A&T Four :

North Carolina A&T State University will be held a virtual tribute program to honor the A&T Four, four Black students who challenged segregation by sitting in at a Whites-only lunch counter in downtown Greensboro on February 1, 1960, WFMY reported.

The A&T Four are Jibreel Khazan (Ezell Blair Jr.), Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond.

The protest spread to 55 cities in 13 states by April, and dining facilities and other places were forced to integrate by summer 1960.

The virtual program, “It’s About Us,” is usually an in-person event, with the change to virtual prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was streamed live on the school’s Facebook page.