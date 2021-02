Panel to Focus on Disproportionate Black Youth School Suspensions :

A presentation and panel addressing disproportionate school suspensions of Black children and youth will take place 1 p.m. PT on February 17, 2021.

The event will feature San Diego State University education professor Dr. J. Luke Wood and San Diego State University Co-Director of the Community College Equity Assessment Lab, Dr. Frank Harris III.

You can RSVP here. Diverse is a co-sponsor of the event.