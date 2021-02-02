Personal Library of African American Literature Scholar Donated to Rutgers :

The personal library of the late Dr. Cheryl Wall, a scholar known for championing African American literature and Black women writers, has been donated by her family to Rutgers University-New Brunswick’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center, according to Rutgers’s officials.

Wall – who died in April at age 71 – wrote Women of the Harlem Renaissance and Worrying the Line: Black Women Writers, Lineage and Literary Tradition.

“As a co-founder of the Rutgers English Diversity Institute, she encouraged Black students and other students of color to pursue careers in academia, which is deeply compatible with the Robeson center’s mission of facilitating engagement through educational, cultural and social programs and services. This gift is a fitting way to honor her,” her daughter, Camara Epps said.