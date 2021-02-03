Women Suffering from Period Poverty More Likely to Suffer from Depression, Research Shows :

Women suffering from period poverty – lack of access to menstrual hygiene products – are more likely to suffer from depression, according to a new study from George Mason University’s College of Health and Human Services.

More than 14% of college women experienced period poverty in the past year, with 10% experiencing period poverty every month. And those having to deal with the issue were more likely to experience moderate or severe depression than those who did not have period poverty – 61.2% and 68% respectively, in contrast with 43% from women without period poverty.

Data was collected from 471 women in undergraduate programs.

The findings also showed that Black and Latina women reported the highest levels of period poverty experiences in the past year – 19% and 24.5% respectively.

Dr. Jhumka Gupta, a George Mason associate professor was senior author of the study – published in “BMC Women’s Health” – with research assistant Lauren F. Cardoso as lead author.