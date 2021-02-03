Chestnut Hill College President Sister Carol Jean Vale to Retire in 2022 - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Chestnut Hill College President Sister Carol Jean Vale to Retire in 2022

February 3, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Chestnut Hill College President Dr. Carol Jean Vale – the longest serving college president in the Philadelphia region – will retire in June 2022, closing out 30 years in the role, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Dr. Carol Jean Vale

She joined Chestnut Hill in 1988 as chair of the religious studies department.

Sister Carol is from the Catholic school’s founding order, the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Philadelphia. For the majority of her 30 years, she did not receive a salary. And pay that she did eventually receive, she put towards her religious order, she said.

During her tenure, she led the school through its 2003 co-ed conversion and through its 2006 campus expansion. She also expanded sports and academics at the school.

Sister Carol – a 1978 Chestnut Hill graduate – holds a bachelor’s in English from Chestnut Hill and a master’s in theology and doctorate in historical theology from Fordham University.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Lake Superior College Appoints Dr. Patricia L. Rogers Next President
Medgar Evers College Dean Dies in Amtrak Wreck
Six Lessons to Succeed as a First-Generation College Student
‘Pressure is Turning Way up’: College Presidents Plan Layoffs, Budget Cuts Due to Coronavirus, Says Survey
Academic Uses Technology to Close the Achievement Gap

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net