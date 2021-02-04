Maine Community College System Creates Course to Deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic :

Maine Community College System has broadened its job skill training program for Maine workers to also teach individuals how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Portland Press Herald reported.

The school system had started the program some years ago to give baseline training in various fields with less commitment than a full college-level course, with students getting badges to signify completion.

Steve Hewins, industry group HospitalityMaine’s president, and Dan Belyea, the school system’s chief workforce development officer collaborated to create an online course focused on pandemic skills, such as when to wash hands and what a physical barrier between employees and customers should like.

More than 10,000 Maine workers and students have already earned COVID-19 readiness badges from the program. The COVID-19 course was launched last spring.

The course – free and on HospitalityMaine’s website – takes up to 90 minutes and ends with a quiz.