Dr. Kathryn A. Morris Named St. Lawrence University's 19th President

Dr. Kathryn A. Morris Named St. Lawrence University’s 19th President

February 5, 2021
by

Dr. Kathryn A. Morris, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Butler University, will be St. Lawrence University’s 19th president.

Dr. Kathryn A. Morris

At Butler, among other things, she led two presidential commissions on diversity and on sexual assault, helped launch a $250 million campaign, improved the school’s academic technology and established its first staff development program.

Morris has previously served as professor and chair of psychology at Butler.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College and a master‘s and a Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of Texas at Austin.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic. the Presidential Search Committee will host small virtual group events to welcome Morris next month.

