ODU Settles with Justice Department on Discrimination and Retaliation Investigation - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

ODU Settles with Justice Department on Discrimination and Retaliation Investigation

February 5, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The Justice Department has settled with Old Dominion University (ODU) to resolve its investigation into a complaint that the school discriminated and retaliated against a graduate student based on disability and her related request for reasonable modifications of policy, according to Justice Department officials

Findings state that the complainant was punished for requesting acknowledgement of her right to reasonable modifications of policy, which indicates a violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

ODU ended the student’s working relationship with her professor-adviser, removed the student from the professor’s lab, separated her from ongoing research and withdrew her participation at a professional conference, forcing the student to change her academic course and find a new adviser.

As part of the settlement, ODU must explain ADA and Section 504 requirements to staff and faculty and state that violations will lead to consequences – such as firing – provide ADA training to employees and pay $40,000 in damages to the complainant.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
UGA Sorority Suspended During Discrimination Investigation
By Redefining Diversity, Trump Making America Small Again
Anti-Affirmative Action Group Says Medical College Discriminates Against Whites
Diverse Docket: Judge Dismisses Suit Against Alaska Career College
Diverse Docket: Scaled-back Suit Allowed to Move Forward

MOST VIEWED

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net