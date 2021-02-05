College Board Changing AP Tests to Accommodate for COVID-19 Pandemic - Higher Education

College Board Changing AP Tests to Accommodate for COVID-19 Pandemic

February 5, 2021
by

The College Board will be further changing the Advanced Placement (AP) program to be more flexible, EdSurge reported.

Last spring, the College Board redesigned the Advanced Placement (AP) program and exams  to account for COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, shortening it and making it open book.

Students who attend a school in-person may take the paper-and-pencil AP exam with a proctor or choose to take it digitally, while students learning remotely can take the digital exam. Both versions will be full-length – they will take approximately four hours.

The organization is offering three test sessions for each subject from early May to mid-June, and schools can also choose different dates and formats for different tests.

The new digital exam has been changed to still require internet access but accommodate for internet disruptions.

Nine of the 38 subject tests — such as world languages and music theory — cannot be taken online.

