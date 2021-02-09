Harding University to Honor Murdered Alum with Monument and Award :

Harding University will honor the life of 2016 alum Botham Jean, who was murdered Sept. 6, 2018, in his Dallas home, by a police officer, 5News reported.

A bronze statue of him will be put in front of the American Heritage Building and an award named after him has been created. The annual Botham Jean Inspiration Award is meant for a Harding community member showing faith and perseverance.

Two annual scholarships were also created in 2019 in honor of Jean, one for students who have lived in the Caribbean and another for underrepresented students pursuing business-related degrees.

“Botham was a unique and influential leader on our campus. I loved his smile, the way he led singing in the chapel and at church, and his enthusiasm for life,” said Harding President Dr. David Burks. “I believe that the bronze monument and the new Inspiration Award in his name will help generations to come to remember Botham Jean and his Christlike influence.

“We are looking forward to a dedication ceremony honoring his life that will be held on or around his 30th birthday in September 2021.”