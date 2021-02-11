University of Georgia Creates DEI Award in Diversity Advocate’s Honor :

The University of Georgia has created a new award in honor of diversity advocate and professor Dawn D. Bennett-Alexander, according to UGA officials.

For 33 years, Bennett-Alexander – a UGA associate professor emeritus – taught employment law and legal studies at the school’s Terry College of Business.

The annual Dawn D. Bennett-Alexander Inclusive Community Award will be given to a UGA faculty member recognized for diversity, equity and inclusiveness work at the school.

“[Diversity] is not just something that’s on a sheet of paper. It’s not just a policy. You feel it when you are in that space. That’s what inclusion is about. That’s what belonging is about,” Bennett-Alexander said.