Marquette University Receives $1 Million to Help Preserve Historic St. Joan of Arc Chapel :

Marquette University has received a $1 million gift from the Slaggie Family Foundation to help preserve its St. Joan of Arc Chapel.

The chapel – more than 600 years old – was originally built in France and later reconstructed on campus more than 50 years ago, first gifted in 1966 by Marc and Lillian Rojtman.

The $1 million creates an endowment to preserve the chapel’s architecture and condition. MU is continuing to fundraise for the chapel’s $3 million restoration.

There have been suggestions to improve the chapel, such as increased accessibility.