Marquette University has received a $1 million gift from the Slaggie Family Foundation to help preserve its St. Joan of Arc Chapel.
St. Joan of Arc Chapel
The chapel – more than 600 years old – was originally built in France and later reconstructed on campus more than 50 years ago, first gifted in 1966 by Marc and Lillian Rojtman.
The $1 million creates an endowment to preserve the chapel’s architecture and condition. MU is continuing to fundraise for the chapel’s $3 million restoration.
There have been suggestions to improve the chapel, such as increased accessibility.