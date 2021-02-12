Marquette University Receives $1 Million to Help Preserve Historic St. Joan of Arc Chapel - Higher Education

Marquette University Receives $1 Million to Help Preserve Historic St. Joan of Arc Chapel

February 12, 2021
by

Marquette University has received a $1 million gift from the Slaggie Family Foundation to help preserve its St. Joan of Arc Chapel.

St. Joan of Arc Chapel

The chapel – more than 600 years old – was originally built in France and later reconstructed on campus more than 50 years ago, first gifted in 1966 by Marc and Lillian Rojtman.

The $1 million creates an endowment to preserve the chapel’s architecture and condition. MU is continuing to fundraise for the chapel’s $3 million restoration.

There have been suggestions to improve the chapel, such as increased accessibility.

