UHD Provides Financial Assistance to Help Students Return to College to Earn Degree :

Over the past six years, more than 2,000 students in “good standing” have left University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) without graduating due to personal or financial reasons. With the funding, up to 500 students can receive tuition and fees coverage for a few classes over a semester, according to Dr. Michelle Moosally, associate vice president of planning and curriculum at UHD.

Additionally, in collaboration with the grant, the Return 2 Complete initiative will offer advising, resources and other support services to returning students.

“A grant of this size enables UHD to be a leader in the critical work of helping Texans leverage their previous education to attain a bachelor’s degree, which in turn can create professional and advancement opportunities,” Moosally said in a statement. “The bottom line is that we can help more students maximize their potential, and that is what UHD is all about.”