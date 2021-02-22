AMA and Satcher Health Leadership Institute Launch Health Equity Fellowship Program - Higher Education

AMA and Satcher Health Leadership Institute Launch Health Equity Fellowship Program

February 22, 2021
by

The American Medical Association (AMA) and the Satcher Health Leadership Institute (SHLI) at Morehouse School of Medicine have established a new post-doctoral fellowship program that aims to prepare physicians to address health inequities.

Each year, the Medical Justice in Advocacy Fellowship program will train 10 physicians on tackling root causes of inequity and racism, aiming to develop them into advocates for health equity and justice.

The program will run September 2021 to November 2022. The application deadline is March 31, 2021.

Selected participants will get a $15,000 stipend and be eligible for up to 28 CME credit hours.

“Our goal of ensuring that all people have the conditions to achieve optimal health requires that physicians be equipped with the consciousness, tools, and resources needed to confront racism and other forms of oppression in our health and other social systems, such as housing and education,” said Dr. Aletha Maybank, AMA’s chief health equity officer. “Through the creation of this fellowship, we have the opportunity to use collective leadership, knowledge, and experience to push upstream and train physician leaders how to effectively advocate for the policies and laws that advance equity and justice.”

 

 

 

