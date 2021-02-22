Morehouse, Spelman to Host New Center for Black Entrepreneurship :

Bank of America, the Black Economic Alliance Foundation, Morehouse College and Spelman College have announced the establishment of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship (CBE).

The CBE will be housed in two new facilities on the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse, the two historically Black institutions in Atlanta.

“Our students will learn to build strong businesses and create wealth for their families and their communities, all while obtaining a first-rate liberal arts education,” said Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman College. “We’ll hire top tier faculty, support our students financially, continue to grow co-curricular programs that offer real world experience, and offer courses online for those adults who are already in the workplace.”

The center will offer certifications in project management, data science, coding and cybersecurity.

The CBE will be funded by $10 million in anchor funding from Bank of America, as part of the bank’s $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity.