Smithsonian Latino Center Receives $2.1 Million Mellon Foundation Grant :

Using a new $2.1 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Smithsonian Latino Center aims to establish more fellowship and internship opportunities as part of its Latino Museum Studies Program (LMSP).

To do so, the Latino Center plans to collaborate with five colleges and universities, primarily Hispanic-serving institutions, and the National Gallery of Art. LMSP, which offers training to incoming museum professionals interested in Latino Studies, will focus on the areas of digital culture, museum education, conservation and exhibition design, according to the Smithsonian.

“We need to expand our programs if we’re going to develop the next generation of Latino museum professionals,” Eduardo Díaz, director of the Smithsonian Latino Center, said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the Mellon Foundation’s support; they see the need to diversify museum workforces and understand how our approach addresses that.”