Citing Conflicts of Interest, Fayetteville State Faculty Demand Revocation of Chancellor Appointment - Higher Education

Citing Conflicts of Interest, Fayetteville State Faculty Demand Revocation of Chancellor Appointment

March 1, 2021
by

The faculty senate at the historically Black Fayetteville State University has declared the school’s search for a chancellor a failure, demanding the revocation of Darrell Allison’s appointment and recommending that interim Chancellor Peggy Valentine be installed to the position instead, reports The Fayetteville Observer.

Darrell Allison

The decision comes amid rising allegations that Allison “lacks the requisite academic experience necessary to serve as the leader of an academic institution”; was never recommended by the search committee; and, as a former member of the University University of North Carolina Board of Governors, was involved in the selection process.

The faculty senate also alleged another conflict of interest, noting that Allison’s mother-in-law was a member of the FSU Board of Trustees and had resigned her position the day before the announcement of his appointment. The Observer called the press conference of that announcement “at-times contentious,” with the school “refusing” to answer questions on the appointment process. Shortly thereafter, an online petition calling for his removal began circulating and had garnered more than 2,000 signatures by last week.

In a series of six resolutions designed “to restore confidence,” the faculty senate has asked that the Board of Trustees release evidence of Allison’s recommendation. One resolution reads: “Be it resolved that: the Senate authorizes Faculty Senate Executive Committee to constitute itself and members of the campus community to use all legal means necessary to investigate and address matters relating to the Chancellor search crisis.”

