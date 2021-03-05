Florida A&M Sign Six-Year School-Wide Apparel Contract with Nike - Higher Education

Florida A&M Sign Six-Year School-Wide Apparel Contract with Nike

March 5, 2021 | :
by

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has partnered with athletic apparel brand Nike and NBA star LeBron James for six years, UPROXX reported.

The partnership contract applies to all 15 sports at the school.

The school’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will now be “Team LeBron”, with James’s crown icon on their uniforms and their new FAMU Rattlers LeBron sneakers, ESPN reporter Nick DePaula tweeted.

Nike will also give FAMU and other historically Black college and university (HBCU) student-athletes access to development programs, internships and networking opportunities.

James will be leading as a captain in the NBA All-Star game. Nearly $3 million in proceeds will be donated by the NBA to HBCUs.

