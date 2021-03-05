Missy Weiler, Cherished Ohio State Diversity Advocate and Donor Dies at 84 - Higher Education

Missy Weiler, Cherished Ohio State Diversity Advocate and Donor Dies at 84

March 5, 2021
Missy Weiler – best known for her financial support of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work at The Ohio State University, has died Feb. 4 at age 84, The Lantern reported.

Bob and Missy Weiler with Dr. James L. Moore III

She was loved for her heart. Weiler was the longest-serving volunteer at Columbus City Schools for more than 40 years, said Dr. James L. Moore III, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and longtime friend of Weiler.

“Missy Weiler was an angel,” Moore said. “She treated me like family, embraced me and is representative of the kind of love that I came from. The love was sound, unconditional and never-ending.”

Weiler and her husband, Bob, supported historically underrepresented minorities and other economically disadvantaged people. The two funded many scholarship programs in Columbus, Ohio, and at the school.

One such program was the 1988 I Know I Can scholarship fund, which they helped create. Others were the 2013 Weilers Scholars Program – covering tuition for Black men studying teacher education – and the 2018 Dr. James L. Moore III Scholars Program – covering expenses for transfer students from Columbus State Community College.

 

 

 

 

