Francis Marion University to Offer Expanded Student Healthcare Plan at No Additional Cost - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Francis Marion University to Offer Expanded Student Healthcare Plan at No Additional Cost

March 5, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Francis Marion University will offer an expanded healthcare plan to students covered by their tuition, at no additional cost, WMBF News reported.

“Students, as well as FMU faculty and staff, will be able to receive basic treatment and preventative services,” according to university officials. “HopeHealth operates a full-service clinic on the FMU campus. FMU and HopeHealth recently announced the renovation and expansion of that facility.”

The FMU Board of Trustees also approved another tuition freeze for the coming academic year and the addition of a Doctor of Occupational Therapy program.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Can Telemedicine Help Students Stay Healthy?
Newberry College Announces New Tuition Promise Program For Incoming Freshmen, Transfer Students
COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights Need to Diversify Healthcare Workforce
Amid the Pandemic, Some Universities Plan to Continue Tuition Hikes
Charles R. Drew U of Medicine and Science Trains Doctors to Tackle Healthcare Disparities

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net