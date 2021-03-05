× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Francis Marion University to Offer Expanded Student Healthcare Plan at No Additional Cost :

Francis Marion University will offer an expanded healthcare plan to students covered by their tuition, at no additional cost, WMBF News reported.

“Students, as well as FMU faculty and staff, will be able to receive basic treatment and preventative services,” according to university officials. “HopeHealth operates a full-service clinic on the FMU campus. FMU and HopeHealth recently announced the renovation and expansion of that facility.”

The FMU Board of Trustees also approved another tuition freeze for the coming academic year and the addition of a Doctor of Occupational Therapy program.