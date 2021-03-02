× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

MACH-III Center at PVAMU Changes Spaces, Establishes Science Innovation Lab :

To further develop multidisciplinary research and establish a Science Innovation Lab, the Minority Achievement, Creativity and High Ability (MACH-III) Center at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) announced its transition to a new space.

Previously part of the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education, the center recently moved to the Marvin D. and June Samuel Brailsford College of Arts and Sciences, according to PVAMU.

As part of the change, underserved student populations in P-12 will have access to scientific equipment through after-school programs and summer workshops at the newly implemented Science Innovation Lab. In addition to faculty collaboration, PVAMU students interested in becoming a math or science teacher can use the lab for training, the school reported.

“[The transition] will open windows of new opportunities for collaboration and innovative projects across myriad disciplines and fields,” said Dr. Fred A. Bonner II, executive director and chief scientist at MACH-III.