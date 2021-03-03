Senate Confirms Cecilia Rouse as Top White House Economist - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Senate Confirms Cecilia Rouse as Top White House Economist

March 3, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Dr. Cecilia Rouse as President Joe Biden’s top White House economist, making her the first Black chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) and its fourth woman leader since its 1946 origin, The Hill reported.

Dr. Cecilia Rouse

Senators voted 95-4 Tuesday in favor of Rouse’s nomination for CEA chair,  a cabinet-level position.

Prior to the role, she was dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and a member of former President Barack Obama’s CEA.

The U.S. is still behind in recovering jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic by 10 million.

Biden and Democrats are seeking to pass a $1.9 trillion economic relief bill.

 

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
Will Higher Education Take Center Stage at Democratic National Convention?
Israeli Institution Helps Doctors Navigate Modern Medical Technology
Diversity Takes Center Stage in Biden-Harris Nominations
University of Vermont to Cut 23 College of Arts and Sciences Programs
Princeton Will Allow Students Back on Campus in Spring Under Stricter Guidelines

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net