Kansas State University Criticize University Responses to Racist Incidents

Students at Kansas State University are criticizing the school on its alleged failure to protect students, The Kansas City Star reported. This comes after someone wrote hateful messages about Black History Month inside KSU’s new Morris Family Multicultural Student Center Feb. 26, weeks after the center’s launch.

The students are asking for an annual full academic week dedicated to campus diversity training, starting in May. They are calling for KSU leadership to resign if such a week isn’t implemented.

KSU officials responded to the incident Feb. 27 on its website, condemning white nationalism and hosting a meeting for dialogue on Mar. 1.

“You should be willing to stand with us, for us,” KSU sophomore Nikela Reed said during the meeting. “This should keep you up at night. You should be working until the sun comes up. You should be willing to put everything on the line for us. You should be willing to go to war for us.

“It is your responsibility to protect your family and stand with your Black, Latinx, Asian, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ students as we face hatred and bigotry on the grounds of Kansas State University.”

