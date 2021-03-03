× Keep abreast of diversity and inclusion news and insights

Becker College Fate in Question :

Whether Becker College will remain open is in question, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

The school’s attempt to partner with another college to stay afloat has failed, said Becker President Nancy P. Crimmin.

“Since the negotiations with a potential affiliation partner ended in January, I, along with cabinet members and appropriate staff, have been working to further analyze the financials, and to develop numerous scenarios regarding our operations,” Crimmin wrote in a letter to the approximately 1,700-student school Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two state education boards – the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education and the New England Commission of Higher Education – have said that “contingency closure planning” work is occurring.

Becker has two campuses, one each in Worcester and Leicester.

“It’s going to be devastating to the local economy,” Leicester Town Administrator David A. Genereux said about a potential Leicester campus closure.

Becker’s admissions office has stopped recruiting students. COVID-19 has been attributed as a cause of Becker’s most recent problems.