Becker College Fate in Question - Higher Education

Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs

Becker College Fate in Question

March 3, 2021 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Whether Becker College will remain open is in question, the Telegram & Gazette reported.

The school’s attempt to partner with another college to stay afloat has failed, said Becker President Nancy P. Crimmin.

“Since the negotiations with a potential affiliation partner ended in January, I, along with cabinet members and appropriate staff, have been working to further analyze the financials, and to develop numerous scenarios regarding our operations,” Crimmin wrote in a letter to the approximately 1,700-student school Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two state education boards – the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education and the New England Commission of Higher Education – have said that “contingency closure planning” work is occurring.

Becker has two campuses, one each in Worcester and Leicester.

“It’s going to be devastating to the local economy,” Leicester Town Administrator David A. Genereux said about a potential Leicester campus closure.

Becker’s admissions office has stopped recruiting students. COVID-19 has been attributed as a cause of Becker’s most recent problems.

Semantic Tags:


RELATED POSTS
APLU Hosts Virtual 130th Anniversary of the Morrill Act of 1890
Experts: Collaboration Essential to Advance Remedial Education
Excelencia’s ALASS Institute Focuses on the Future of HSIs
University of Vermont to Cut 23 College of Arts and Sciences Programs
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to Proceed with 2021 Winter and Spring Sports

MOST VIEWED


                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net