WAFAA EL-SAD :

WAFAA EL-SADR has been named director of Columbia World Projects at Columbia University in New York City. A professor of epidemiology and medicine and the Dr. Mathilde Krim-amfAR Chair of Global Health at the school, El-Sadr holds a master’s degree in public health from Columbia, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University and a medical degree from Cairo University in Egypt.